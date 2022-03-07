El Paso County and Colorado Springs voters will likely decide in November whether to extend a sales tax for regional road and multimodal construction that could fund major projects such as the widening of Marksheffel Road, a north-south corridor.

The Colorado Springs City Council gave the ballot proposal an informal approval Monday after hearing some of the details on how the money could be spent inside the city. The council could approve a formal resolution backing a ballot question over the summer to extend the sales tax in full for another 10 years.

The Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority collects the 1 cent sales tax that is then shared among regional governments, with most of the money going to El Paso County and Colorado Springs.

Voters are expected to decide whether to extend 55% of the 1 cent sales tax collected by the authority that funds one-time projects. The other portions of the tax, 35% for maintenance and 10% for transit, would stay in place if the extension was voted down.

Councilman Wayne Williams noted the extension of funding is needed because the city cannot pay for costly road projects, including expansions and extensions, out of its general tax collections.

The tax is expected to raise $535 million over 10 years through 2034 for Colorado Springs projects, City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said.

The city expects the largest portion of the funding, about $153 million, will be dedicated to road expansion and enhancement projects, followed by roadway preservation projects expected to cost $117 million and bridge preservation projects expected to cost $75.5 million. Multimodal projects — including transit, trails and other nonmotorized projects — are expected to receive about $47.5 million total.

Councilman Bill Murray asked his peers if they would be open to putting a tax increase on the ballot instead to help the city catch up on its backlog of transportation projects.

"It just gets more and more expensive and we get further and further behind," he said.

However, his fellow council members opposed the idea because the voters' appetite for tax increases has not been favorable. Colorado springs voters rejected a proposal to raise taxes for parks last November and El Paso County voters rejected a plan to retain tax revenues largely for roads and parks maintenance.

Councilman Randy Helms also noted as the economy has boomed in recent months so has tax revenues for the regional authority and it is expecting to collect about $150 million this year.

The city receives about 70% of the revenue, its proportional share, Sturdivant said.

After an extensive review of city needs that took into account other options for funding such as federal grants, the city staff has developed projects it would prioritize for funding and could be included in ballot language.

The ballot question is expected to list the road projects that could be built if the tax passed, as similar authority questions have previously.

For example, the city would prioritize improvements along 30th Street, extending the work that is already underway along the corridor from Fontanero Street to Mesa Road. The next phase of the project would improve 30th Street from Mesa Road to Garden of the Gods Road. The current construction is widening the road, adding shoulders and curb and gutter.

Some other higher priority projects include the Powers Boulevard extension from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway and improvements along Dublin Boulevard from Peterson Road to Marksheffel Road.

Councilman Dave Donelson backed spending on roads, pointing out Colorado Springs is an auto-centric community.

"We should be pouring much more money into what people are actually doing, which is driving their cars," he said.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum called for more of a balanced spending, saying the city will be ever more challenged by the changing climate and air quality.

Ted Ritschard, a city consultant, also noted residents have told the city through its transportation master planning process they value choice.

"The most consistent comment we have got from the beginning of the process is people want transportation options," he said.

Making it easier to bike, walk or take the bus can also encourage residents to switch, he said.

The funding priorities proposed by the city show some movement toward a more contemporary approach to transportation that includes more multimodal options, but over the 10-year spending window the city will likely still be behind its peers in investment, said Jerry White, with the Bike Colorado Springs Advocacy Committee and a Citizen Transportation Advisory board member. White did not speak on behalf of the board, but was involved in reviewing the spending priorities as a board member.

"The rate we are falling behind is slowing and I think that’s an important thing," he said.

He noted that focusing only on widening roads does not fix congestion. But it can help to design widened roads into corridors with dedicated lanes for buses and safe paths or lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.

While he sees the balance between spending on cars and other modes as "suboptimal," he still plans to vote for the tax extension because the infrastructure improvements are needed, he said.