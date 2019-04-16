The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office are participating in the 17th National Drug Take-Back Initiative on Saturday, April 27.
From 10 a.m to 2 p.m, anyone can drop off excess, unused or expired prescription medications anonymously under a no questions asked program. The Sheriff's Office and police will provide several convenient drop-off spots at the following locations:
Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Security Fire Department, Station 1, 400 Security Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the purpose of the annual event is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction throughout the nation.
The 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed that the majority of the 6 million Americans who misused controlled prescription drugs obtained them from a relative's or friend's medicine cabinet.
According to the DEA, last year's take-back event collected 914,236 pounds of disposed prescription medications.