Colorado Springs and El Paso County will merge their offices of emergency management in a move that officials say will save resources and ease communications during a crisis.
In separate meetings Tuesday, the City Council and Board of County Commissioners agreed to partner and create what will be known as the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
“There are two reasons for doing this,” Councilman Andy Pico said during the council meeting. “To cut costs … and the other is to improve the service and improve the support to the citizens.”
The city’s OEM, now located at the Fire Department headquarters on Printers Parkway, will be moved into a building on Mark Dabling Boulevard that houses its county counterpart, county Interagency Relations Manager Josh Handley told The Gazette.
Staff at the offices help coordinate response efforts for disasters and resources for recovery afterwards. They also conduct training exercises to ensure the city and county are prepared in the event of a crisis.
The merger is expected to help standardize emergency preparedness activities and create “a single point of contact” during natural disasters and other major crises, Handley said.
The two governments will split the cost of operating the joint center 50-50. Both governing bodies will allocate and approve their halves of the money during their regular budgeting processes.
The city and county OEMs each have budgets of nearly $1.1 million in operational costs, including annual salaries and benefits, said county spokesman Ryan Parsell. Each office employs eight people, and all 16 employees are expected to transition to the new regional agency, Parsell said.
The mayor’s chief of staff, Jeff Greene, and County Administrator Henry Yankowski will hire a director to oversee the day-to-day operations of the joint office, under the agreement. The two could choose to hire a director from within the existing staff or conduct a nationwide search for applicants, Handley said.
The merger has been in the works since 2017, when city and county officials discussed the idea at a joint meeting.
The agreement covers an initial period of three years and will be reviewed annually. The city or county may terminate the pact if they provide written notice one year in advance, or sooner if both parties agree.
The pact also establishes a regional disaster advisory board — made up of police and fire officials, military representatives and other appointees — to offer counsel and assistance to the executive director.
The merger would not exclude Colorado Springs from benefiting from emergency management performance, hazard mitigation and other grants it has been previously awarded, said Deputy Chief of Staff Bret Waters, who also heads the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
“The grants we receive now, we will receive in the future,” Waters told the council earlier this month.