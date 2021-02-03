Colorado Springs and El Paso County have received about $21.4 million in federal rental and utilities assistance for residents in need and expects the aid will be ready for distribution before the national eviction moratorium expires at the end of March.
It's funding that could help the community dodge the eviction tsunami some have predicted could happen once protections for renters expire, said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado. Thus far, rental assistance from the state and other sources has helped keep rent paid and delinquency rates low locally, she said.
"I don’t think there’s going to be the tsunami," she said.
But rental assistance programs need to hold out until the economy turns around to hold a surge of evictions at bay, she said.
Applications from El Paso County residents to the state for assistance show that the need for assistance is great, said Barb Van Hoy, policy analyst with the city. Over about three weeks in January, the state Division of Housing received about 438 applications from county residents requesting $2 million in aid, she said. Statewide, residents requested $42 million in assistance in January, according to the state's housing division.
To help meet the need, the state has received $383 million in federal funding from the coronavirus relief bill the U.S. Congress passed in December. From the state's portion of relief, the city has received about $14.4 million and the county has received about $7 million in aid, Van Hoy said.
"Rental assistance will minimize evictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ripple effect of this impact cannot be overstated. Improving housing stability offers immediate impacts on health, wellness, education and employment," she said.
The state is setting up an application that will be used by residents across the state, but its unknown exactly when the distribution of aid will start, she said. The city and county have also yet to pick a local administrator for the funds, she said.
Residents must make 80% or less of the area median income to qualify for the new assistance. Median income varies by household size, but it was about $65,000 for a family of four in El Paso County in 2020. The aid can cover up to 12 months of back rent or up to three months of current and future rent, Van Hoy said. It can also help cover all utility bills, except internet costs, she said.
In general rent has gone up slightly in El Paso County during the pandemic and as of the fourth quarter last year the median rent was $1,261, Nelson said. Demand for rental units is also high with vacancy dropping from 5.3% in the third quarter to 4.9% in the fourth quarter, even after 451 new apartments opened up to residents, because the population keeps growing, she said.
Despite the high demand for housing, she has seen some landlords help tenants with rental assistance applications to help keep them housed, she said.
"Nobody wants to see anybody on the street right now," she said.