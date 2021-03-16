Just as residents can expect a financial relief from the $1.9 trillion federal spending bill passed last week, Colorado cities and counties are also looking forward to payments, albeit much larger ones totaling $1.9 billion, to foster recovery from the pandemic.
El Paso County is expecting almost $140 million and the city of Colorado Springs will receive $76.77 million that could be used to cover pandemic response, pay essential workers, invest in infrastructure and provide assistance to small businesses, households and industries. The spending guidelines are far broader than the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, that passed last year on purpose, said Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League.
"It is intended to spur the economy to ensure we don’t have the type of lagging recovery that we saw with the recession," Bommer said.
For example, the funding can be used on water and sewer infrastructure projects and that can help put people to work and help communities across the state get caught up on an ever-growing list of infrastructure needs, he said.
The money can also be used to pay for government services cut during the economic downturn as tax revenues fell. About two out of every five municipalities in Colorado cut their general fund budget, dollars typically spent on core services such as police and parks, because of the pandemic, according to the league's State of our Cities and Towns Survey that 173 cities and towns answered.
No single economic trend emerged during the pandemic among cities and towns, Bommer said. Many communities expected sales tax revenues to fall dramatically in April, but then some saw online sales taxes and spending on home improvement projects and home office supplies help buoy their revenues, he said.
In Colorado Springs, sales and use tax revenues in 2020 nearly equaled 2019 revenues but fell short of anticipated growth, city reports show. Ahead of expected revenue declines, the city froze hiring last year, cutting the payroll by about 100 positions in April.
The city received $34.7 million from the CARES act last year that it used to help pay police officers and firefighters. The city rolled $20 million in aid funds into the 2021 budget.
In an email, Mayor John Suthers said Tuesday the city was considering its options for spending $76.77 million, including compensating first responders and providing direct assistance.
"The city does not have the sizeable revenue losses that many other large cities have. But, our revenue did come in significantly short of the 2020 budgeted amounts. ... We are also able to use the funds to create employment opportunities in the community and give assistance to distressed businesses. We will take time to carefully examine our options," he said.
El Paso County spokesman Ryan Parsell said Monday the county is still developing plans for how to spend its expected $140 million, "but priorities for the county will include COVID-19 response, including vaccination and testing, and economic and workforce development."
The county previously received $125.7 million in CARES Act funding, which it shared with the eight municipalities throughout the county, including the $34.7 million Colorado Springs received. The county also used $14 million in federal coronavirus aid last year for economic recovery, much of it through grants to businesses to help them financially recover from pandemic-related closures, job training and placement support, and grants to chambers of commerce and other business support groups.
Smaller communities, such as Manitou Springs, Monument and Woodland Park, expect payments administered through the state. Manitou Springs can expect $1.16 million, Woodland Park is getting $1.69 million and Monument can expect $1.7 million, according to data provided by the Colorado Municipal League. Teller County is expected to receive $4.92 million, the data showed.
The relief money will come in two payments with the first half expected in the next two months for counties and larger cities, Bommer said. The second payment is expected in a year. Governments have until 2024 to spend the relief dollars.
"But that isn’t to say the approach of the CARES Act funding is better or worse," Parsell said. Governments had until the end of December 2020 to spend the CARES Act funding they received. "There were many immediate needs for funding in 2020. … The issues we’re confronted with now are likely to go into the future, so both approaches are positive."
The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this story.