Restaurants that have experienced a decline in sales because of the pandemic could get some relief thanks to a newly announced joint sales tax program.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County on Monday announced a Sales Tax Relief plan, expected to be approved by the Colorado Springs City Council in January and which could be approved by the Board of County Commissioners this month, according to a joint news release.
Monies for the relief program will come out of the General Fund's portion of sales and use tax for each organization — 2% for Colorado Springs and 1% for El Paso County.
“Most of our local restaurant owners have worked hard to protect their customers, employees, and also to feed their families,” El Paso Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mark Waller said in the release. “It’s frustrating the state is limiting their ability to operate, and we all must do everything we can to help.”
To qualify for the relief/assistance program, restaurants must have incurred a greater than 5% loss from third quarter 2019 to third quarter 2020. The maximum rebate is $1,400 per month, or sales tax on up to $70,000 in sales, the release states.
Applicants will apply once for both the city and county’s tax relief program.
The programs will also cover different months of revenue. Colorado Springs’ program offers refunds based on taxes remitted on sales from November and December of this year, as well as January and February of 2021. The county’s program will offer refunds from July of this year through February.
Restaurants have experienced some of the most “dramatic impacts” of the pandemic, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the release.
“We know that a $1,400 per month sales tax rebate isn’t the complete solution, but we do hope that it helps sustain these important local businesses as we move toward a vaccine and a return to normalcy,” he said.
Both the city and county will release more information on the program soon, according to the release.