A motorist is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The crash took place near Research Parkway and Channel Drive, just west of Powers Boulevard, at about 10 p.m., Saturday, authorities said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had driven off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about the driver, or what may have caused the crash, had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.