An allegedly intoxicated driver tried to run away after police say the driver crashed into a tree Sunday night in east Colorado Springs, leaving two passengers with serious injuries inside.
Jessie Lahr, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault — both felonies — after police said Lahr crashed about 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Circle Drive.
Police said Lahr was driving a Chevrolet sedan the opposite direction while in northbound lanes before the car ran off the road and struck a tree. Lahr fled, but was stopped by passersby, according to police.
Lahr and the two passengers — who suffered from serious, but non-life threatening injuries — were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions Monday morning were unclear.