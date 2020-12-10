A 41-year-old man who police say was on drugs when he sped through a red light in Fountain, causing a three-car crash that killed a 5-year-old boy, was arrested this week on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Demetrius Darele Dunbar, of Colorado Springs, was booked into El Paso County jail Tuesday, five months after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the May 27 crash, court records show.
Authorities say Dunbar was driving a Ford Escape west on South Academy Boulevard more than 30 mph over the speed limit when he collided with a pickup truck that was turning east onto the road from the Interstate 25 southbound ramp. The Ford Escape spun, hit a sign and traveled into oncoming traffic on the eastbound side of South Academy, where it struck another car.
The 5-year-old boy was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A 4-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman who were also inside Dunbar’s car were ejected and hospitalized with serious injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt or using car seats, authorities said.
Two occupants of the pickup truck were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Hospital workers who treated Dunbar after the crash found nine grams of suspected heroin, .7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several unidentified pills inside his underwear and pants, court records stated.
A blood test confirmed he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to court records. An investigation found that Dunbar was driving 76 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the collision.
Dunbar was also arrested on suspicion of child abuse causing serious injury, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving and unlawful possession of drugs, records show.
Dunbar was booking into El Paso County jail Dec. 8 after authorities arrested him in Las Vegas, Nev., according to Fountain Police Department.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. A judge set his bond at $25,000, jail records show.