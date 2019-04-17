As nearly 20 school districts in the Denver metro area closed Wednesday, districts in the Pikes Peak region were taking precautions during the manhunt for an 18-year-old South Florida woman.
Law enforcement said Tuesday that there have been no threats made to a specific school.
You have likely read or heard about the “Sol Pais” school threats impacting Denver area schools. We are aware of the situation and monitoring it closely. We continue to be extra vigilant and are placing increased security throughout the district today.— Academy District 20 (@AcademyD20) April 17, 2019
Colorado Springs' largest school district, District 11, announced increased security at its schools on Wednesday. District 11 includes about 27,000 students.
Academy School District 20 said it also is increasing security. District 20 is the second-largest district in Colorado Springs, with about 26,200 students.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 schools have heightened security and several activity trips scheduled for Wednesday in Denver have been canceled.
Woodland Park School District RE-2 is operating on "heightened awareness" with extra patrol from local law enforcement, said the district's spokeswoman, Stacy Schubloom.
Between Colorado Springs and Denver, Douglas County School District has closed all schools in collaboration with the Denver metro area.
Elizabeth School District, just east of Castle Rock, closed all schools Wednesday because of safety concerns. The district said it will update families on the closures before the end of the day.
Many districts were concerned after the woman from Surfside, Fla., identified as Sol Pais, reportedly bought a shotgun and ammunition after arriving in Denver on Monday.
"She has expressed an infatuation with Columbine and the events, the shooting there that happened tragically 20 years ago. And because of that, we were concerned," said FBI Special Agent Dean Phillips in Tuesday's news conference.
Pais is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots in the foothills of Jefferson County, west of Denver.
Please call the FBI tip line at 303-630-6227 if you have seen Pais or have information on her whereabouts. Please do not approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous.