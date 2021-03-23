Population growth and the need for affordable housing are the two biggest challenges facing Colorado Springs, city council candidates said during a live forum Tuesday.
The candidates for District 5 in central Colorado Springs offered some of their ideas for managing the challenges and outlined details around their campaign promises at a virtual forum hosted by The Gazette and KOAA.
Candidates Nancy Henjum, an executive coach and leadership consultant; Matt Zelenok, owner of Springs Preferred Realty; Mary Elizabeth Fabian, a small-business consultant and photographer; and Justin Hermes, a realtor with Re/Max and property manager all pitched their ideas.
Those candidates and Karlie Van Arnam, a general manager of a medical marijuana business, are competing to replace Councilwoman Jill Gaebler who is term-limited and cannot run again. The race is one of six on the April 6 ballot. The city has nine city council seats and the three at-large members are not up for re-election.
When it comes to promoting affordable housing and managing growth, several candidates focused on similar ideas, such as promoting infill development in areas already developed as opposed to annexing new property farther and farther out.
Zelenok said he would like to see a focus on mixed-use development within the city, where apartments would be built above shops on the ground floor so that people could live and work in the same areas, taking pressure off city streets. He would also like to see the city employ more technology to manage traffic flows, he said.
Hermes noted the supply of homes on the market has dwindled from 3,600 homes about six years ago to less than 300 now. It's a problem that will effect business growth because companies need affordable housing for their workers, he said. He would like to see the city allow residential development in empty commercial spaces, such as the Citadel Mall, because the development costs would be affordable, he said.
Fabian also said infill development should be a focus to ensure people working in the city can afford to live here.
Henjum said she saw responsible growth in the coming decades as the biggest issue facing the city and neighborhood residents should be involved in plans for redevelopment.
"Bringing everyone’s voice to table is critical," she said.
The moderators also asked each candidate to elaborate on some of the themes of their campaign, and outline how some of their promises can be achieved.
Hermes has promised to revitalize the Citadel Mall, something the city couldn't do directly, but could encourage through flexible zoning, he said. He noted that a large portion of the mall has been vacant for years and several acres outside the structure could be built on as well.
"We just have to put the emphasis back on the Citadel Mall," Hermes said.
Fabian has promoted her small business experience, and said she would have extended more federal aid to businesses hurt by the pandemic if she had been in office in 2020. Big businesses that receive incentives to come to the city should also be required to stay after those incentives expire, she said.
Henjum has promoted her ability to involve more communities in planning for the city's future and said she would employ technology to reach more people and ensure they are involved.
KOAA and The Gazette also asked the candidates a series of yes or no rapid-fire questions to get a quick snapshot of where they stand on some issues.
None of the District 5 candidates support increasing the minimum wage locally and none felt the city's investment in parks and open space is adequate. All agreed the city should invest more in public transportation.
Four more candidate forums are to be held:
Candidates competing in District 3, southwest Colorado Springs, will take questions at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Candidates in District 4, southeast Colorado Springs, will be featured at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Candidates in District 2, northern Colorado Springs, will debate at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Candidates Dave Noblitt, Dave Geislinger and Randy Helms will take questions. Candidate Jay Inman is unable to attend.
Candidates in District 3, northeast Colorado Springs, will air 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The forum will be prerecorded so please send questions in advance to mary.shinn@gazette.com or Alasyn.Zimmerman@koaa.com.
Sign in for any one of the forums at gazette.com/election.