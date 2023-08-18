The location of the District 2 listening session scheduled for next week has changed, Colorado Springs officials said Friday.

Part of the 2023 Listening Tour hosted by Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the City Council, the District 2 listening session on Aug. 25 will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the new location, Liberty High School, located at 8720 Scarborough Drive. Previously, the meeting was scheduled to take place at Pikes Peak State College on InterQuest Parkway.

Residents can still attend the five remaining stops of the tour, officials said in a news release. They are:

• Friday, Aug. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: District 3, southwest Colorado Springs, at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.

• Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: District 2, north Colorado Springs, at Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Drive.

• Friday, Sept. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: District 1, northwest Colorado Springs, at Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St.

• Friday, Sept. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: District 4, southeast Colorado Springs, at Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.

• Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Online, citywide listening session via Microsoft Teams. The link to attend virtually will be updated online at coloradosprings.gov/event/listening-tour-citywide-virtual.

Sessions are open to the public, but residents should register in advance to ensure adequate space for the event and to register for the session located in their council district, officials said.

Residents can find out their council district using the city's council district viewer tool: coloradosprings.gov/city-clerk/page/city-council-districts.

Residents can also submit feedback through the 2023 Listening Tour survey online at survey123.arcgis.com/share/c17e8eb319d148faaae184e8ce8f0c2a.

City officials will use feedback to inform city priorities over the next four years in the areas of public safety, infrastructure, economic vitality and other city services, the release said.