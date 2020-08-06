With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and so many questions over the return to classes, Colorado Springs District 11 announced Thursday that it will provide an electronic device for every student in the district. The district posted the announcement on its website.
The timeline on when students will receive their device is still being worked out. The district is asking the community to keep an eye out on email, the D-11 app, text and your school’s website for details. The goal is to start getting the devices out to students the week of Aug. 17.
The types of devices being provided are:
- PreK-2nd grade students – iPads
- 3rd - 8th-grade students – Chromebooks
- 9th - 12th-grade students – Dell laptops