One of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will begin the second semester with online learning, its superintendent announced Wednesday, mirroring other area districts that have opted to delay a return to in-person learning on the recommendation of county health officials.
Colorado Springs District 11 students will resume remote learning on Jan. 6, followed by a return to in-person learning on Jan. 19. Elementary students will return to in-person learning, but secondary students will resume a hybrid schedule, Superintendent Michael Thomas wrote in an email to families.
Families will still retain the choice of online or in-person learning.
The timeline will be "flexible" and dependent on potential changes to COVID transmission in the community and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health, he wrote.
