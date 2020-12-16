D11 Admin.jpg

Courtesy of Colorado Springs School District 11.

One of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will begin the second semester with online learning, its superintendent announced Wednesday, mirroring other area districts that have opted to delay a return to in-person learning on the recommendation of county health officials.

Colorado Springs District 11 students will resume remote learning on Jan. 6, followed by a return to in-person learning on Jan. 19. Elementary students will return to in-person learning, but secondary students will resume a hybrid schedule, Superintendent Michael Thomas wrote in an email to families.

Families will still retain the choice of online or in-person learning.

The timeline will be "flexible" and dependent on potential changes to COVID transmission in the community and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health, he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

