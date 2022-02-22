A group of Colorado Springs School District 11 students on Wednesday will hold a demonstration outside the district’s administration building, according to a news release from the advocacy group Neighbors for Education.

The demonstration, which will take place ahead of the district’s scheduled Board of Education meeting, is in protest of a controversial social media post by board vice president Jason Jorgenson, the release stated.

The post, which has been deleted, depicted a transgender woman undergoing an ultrasound examination in a doctor’s office, with a caption reading, “When you trans and you think you pregnant” and a monitor showing fecal matter in the woman’s stomach.

After removing the Facebook post, Jorgenson posted an apology on the district’s website, acknowledging that the meme “was not an appropriate thing to share as a person in my position.”

But Maddy Young, a D-11 student who organized the protest, said an apology is not enough.

“We are taught not to bully, and to be responsible users of social media,” said Young, 17. “But here is this person, this adult, who holds a position of influence and power over us, and he is using his social media to spread hate and discrimination. That’s not okay, and it’s not who we are. We’re coming on Wednesday to let the board and the city know that. We want accountability, and we want more than an apology.”

Students also plan to attend and speak at the board meeting, the release stated.

Jorgenson is not the only D-11 board member to recently court controversy. Rev. Al Loma garnered media attention after community members obtained emails he sent to other board members and to Superintendent Michael Thomas. In these emails, Loma allegedly said he wanted to “gangster slap” a man who spoke at a board meeting last month and referred to a local advocacy group, comprised mostly of Black men, as “barking Chihuahuas.” Loma apologized in a written statement read by Board President Parth Melpakam.

Jorgenson’s and Loma’s behavior could be viewed as violations of the board’s operating and procedures manual, which states, in part, that individual board members should “abstain from using offensive or questionable language or labeling that may offend Directors or the administration or the audience” and behave in a manner that will “reflect Board and District values at all times.”

The D-11 school board plans to hold an executive session ahead of the regular meeting, during which they intend to “discuss legal advice” regarding Thomas’ employment contract. At the Feb. 9 meeting, the board announced an upcoming mid-year review of Thomas’ performance, a move some see as laying groundwork for Thomas’ ouster.

“It feels like (firing Thomas) might be the natural next step,” said Jen Williamson, co-founder of Neighbors for Education. “But I hope not.”