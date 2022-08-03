D11.png

 Gazette file

Middle schools in District 11 may soon have naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, on hand to combat fentanyl overdoses if the district's plans come to fruition. 

D-11 spokesperson Devra Ashby said Wednesday that the district plans to train and have Narcan on hand at the middle-school level but key staff still needs to be trained. There is no deadline for when the schools may actually have Narcan, Ashby said. 

Currently, the district is focused on "deploying training for all staff to have awareness and be knowledgeable of the impacts of fentanyl," she said. 

Narcan is already on hand at D-11 high schools. 

