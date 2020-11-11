Two Colorado Springs school districts announced Wednesday that they would shift learning online after Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the calendar year, citing difficulties in keeping schools open as more staff enter quarantine.
Both Colorado Springs School District 11, the region's second largest district, and Harrison School District 2, in southeast Colorado Springs, will move to all online learning between Thanksgiving and winter breaks, with students returning to in-person learning after the start of 2021, if conditions allow, the districts said in separate press releases Wednesday.
With the sometimes deadly virus surging in the region and state, "we have no choice but to move into a district-wide remote instructional model," Superintendent Michael Thomas wrote in a Wednesday afternoon email to families.
Hybrid and in-person models have become "unsustainable," given a "significant increase" in staff and student quarantines, he wrote.
"We simply don't have enough staff of substitutes to keep our schools open for in-person learning much longer."
To-go meals will continue to be available during the in-person closure, he added.
District 2 "is experiencing the same challenges as other school districts with COVID-19 on the rise in the community," it said in its release. "When positive cases lead to students/staff needing to quarantine for 10-14 days, those ... absences greatly impact the in-person learning environment."
The district believes it must do its part "to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community to protect students, staff, and their families," the release added.
The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals, according to the release.
Falcon School District 49 on Friday became the first Pikes Peak region district to shut down in-person classes, announcing that beginning Monday, all instruction would be remote through the end of the year.
District 49 made the decision due to "deteriorating public health conditions and the resulting impact on normal operations," the district said in a news release Friday.
On Wednesday Pueblo School District 70 announced it would move classes online beginning Thursday through the remainder of the year, citing "the staggering upward climb of positive COVID cases throughout the city and county."
"I do believe we have approached a point where this has become overwhelming, for the building staff, building administration, nurses and central office," Director of Student Services Greg Keasling said in a press release from the district. "We are short subs ... which is leaving us short of human beings in front of students."
While the district had hoped to continue to offer in-person learning the rest of the week and potentially the following week, "exposure calls continue to flood the COVID response team office," the district said in the release, adding that nearly 6,000 students were in remote learning on Wednesday due to exposure or potential exposure to the sometimes deadly virus.
Statewide, approximately 18% of elementary students are in remote learning, 20% in hybrid learning and 63% attending classes, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said Wednesday at a state Board of Education meeting, held virtually.
Approximately 30% of middle and high school students are in remote learning, 30% in hybrid learning and 26% attending learning in person, she said, adding that most students who were attending remotely as of that morning were doing so by choice.
"Districts are making decisions as we speak because of the increase in cases," she said. "We're back in a moment where things are changing quick."
At least 5,697 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts.
Additionally, a new school-based outbreak at a school not associated with a particular district was added to the county's list this week: Colorado Springs Charter Academy, with two cases reported Nov. 2.
The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
Academy School District 20
Number of currently positive students/staff: unknown
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 95
Number in isolation or quarantine: 165 in isolation, 3,301 in quarantine
Number of current outbreaks: 2 at Pine Creek High School
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed cases: Eight; see district dashboard.
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app/.
Colorado Springs School District 11
Number of currently positive students/staff: 51
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 144
Number in isolation or quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department, at the administration building
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Number of currently positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation or quarantine: no response
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department, at Jordahl Elementary School, 2 cases
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: The district was closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
Number of currently positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 34 students, 3 staff
Number in isolation or quarantine: no response
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department, at Cheyenne Mountain High School, 9 cases
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.cmsd12.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12330772&pageId=15394092. The district was closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38
Number of positive students/staff: 32 students, 10 employees
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 49 total
Number in isolation or quarantine: 627 students, 56 employees in quarantine
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department, at Palmer Lake Elementary School, 2 cases
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024; the data was updated Tuesday.
Harrison School District 2
Number of positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 51
Number in isolation or quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 2, per the county health department: at Fox Meadow Middle School, with 2 cases, and at the transportation department, 4 cases
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Widefield School District 3
Number of positive students/staff: 37
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation or quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department, at the district warehouse, 2 cases
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: The number of positives was taken from the district's COVID page, at wsd3.org/about/covid-19, which states it will be updated "about every two weeks" but doesn't state when it was last updated. No response was received from the district.
Falcon School District 49
Number of positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation or quarantine: 1,460 in quarantine
Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: The district is currently in online learning mode through the end of the calendar year.
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv; the data was updated Tuesday.
Manitou School District 14
Number of positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation or quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department, at Manitou Springs High School, 12 cases
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response