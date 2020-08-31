At least 12 staff members and a classroom of children are in quarantine after an employee at King Elementary was diagnosed with COVID-19, Colorado Springs District 11 announced Monday.
The employee was present at the northeast-side school Thursday and Friday. Twelve adults are in quarantine, and the district is working with El Paso County Public Health to determine how many students may need to quarantine as well. At least one classroom — where students were present for testing — was exposed and has been quarantined, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
The district started its year with remote learning this month but announced Friday that it plans to bring back younger students to full-time, in-person learning in mid-September, if county virus data trends positively.
Elementary and middle school students could return to school five days a week, and high school students could return on a hybrid model, the district said. Online learning would continue to be offered.
The district had previously announced it would start the school year virtually, with limited in-person services for students with special needs, and continue remote learning through the end of the first quarter, in mid-October.
The school will remain open to those who have not been in direct contact with the affected person.
On Friday, the Woodland Park School District announced that nearly 50 students and employees were in quarantine after a high school student who had COVID-19 attended school, claiming he or she had tested negative.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 said Friday there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Bear Creek Elementary School in Monument, but the school would remain open. One classroom was in quarantine, a district spokeswoman said.
Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released in late July by the state health department.
Schools are not required to follow the guidance, which outlines who should stay home if a student or staff member tests positive for the potentially deadly virus or is suspected of having it. Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance.
