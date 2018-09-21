Colorado Springs developer Chuck Murphy stood humbled Friday afternoon in the hotel where he once worked as a busboy and caddie and joked that he wasn’t emotional.
“My bladder is attached to my eyes,” Murphy said after Mayor John Suthers presented him with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award in The Broadmoor’s dinner hall.
Murphy, 83, is a native of the city and Suthers noted that the two sat next to each other in church for decades. They even graduated from the same school.
“It’s my pleasure to recognize Chuck Murphy for his decades of outstanding service to our community,” Suthers said. “His passion for our past is matched only by his contributions that are shaping our city’s promising future.”
Murphy is the man behind the renovation of many of the area’s historic buildings, including the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the Cliff House in Manitou Springs.
In a video shown during Suthers’ presentation, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said he worked with Murphy to open the Phantom Canyon Brewing Company downtown. The two argued for a while about $40,000 in work that still remained before Murphy suggested they split the difference and go have a beer, Hickenlooper recalled.
The two have been fast friends ever since, Hickenlooper said.
Alongside his work as a developer, Murphy has served on The Historic Preservation Alliance, The Downtown Partnership, city spokeswoman Jennifer Schreuder said in a release. He has also worked on boards for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Pikes Peak Hospice.
“I’m just honored,” Murphy said. “We’re in for a great, great run in Colorado Springs and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Murphy thanked his wife, Mary Lou, with whom he will celebrate their 62nd anniversary later this year. He also mentioned the five children they had within seven years.
“They call that ‘Vatican Roulette,’” he laughed.
The city has come along way in his lifetime, Murphy said. When he was little “people lived off the tourists in the summer and each other in the winter.”
Although Colorado Springs is now much more substantial in size and stature, the community within remains the most important piece, he said.
“I’m so fortunate to live here,” he said.
conrad.swanson@gazette.com @conrad_swanson