Despite the Colorado Springs and Denver airports reopening Thursday following the historic March blizzard, air travel remains uncertain across the region.

Many flights were again canceled or delayed Thursday as the airports continue to recover from severe weather — blowing snow and 80 mph winds closed Denver International for the fourth time in the airport's history and gusts at the Colorado Springs Airport topped out at a record 97 mph.

The Colorado Springs Airport had 57 flights scheduled for Thursday, more than half of which are on time, spokeswoman Aiden Ryan said. Twenty-one flights have been canceled and four are delayed.

"We had no arrivals yesterday, so all of our planes were elsewhere," Ryan said. "We're just waiting for planes to get here so we can depart."

The first flight out is scheduled for 10:56 a.m. To check your flight status at the Colorado Springs Airport click here.

Denver International Airport was reporting 675 cancelations and 105 delays, mostly impacting morning flights, spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Denver flyers should check their flight status here.

Some of the flights canceled Thursday had nothing to do with lingering bad weather. President Donald Trump and the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft while officials investigate whether problems with the plane's systems contributed to deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The order grounded more than 70 aircraft, mainly impacting American, Southwest and United airlines.

The order had no impact on Colorado Springs' airport, Ryan said, but Denver averages about 27 Max 8 flights a day, a spokesperson said in an email.

It's not know exactly how many flights were impacted by the order, but Southwest airlines has about 22 scheduled Max 8 flights a day at DIA, while American Airlines has four, a DIA spokesperson said. Cayman Airways operates the planes out of Denver about two times per week.

Commutes to the airport were also problematic Thursday with the main corridor between Colorado Springs and Denver shutdown.

Interstate 25 between Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs and Castle Rock is expected to remain closed into the afternoon.