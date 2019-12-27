Three employees of an unlicensed Colorado Springs day care that authorities say had 26 children hidden behind a “false wall” were arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.

Christina Swauger, 35, Katelynne Nelson, 31 and Valerie Fresquez, 24, face charges of misdemeanor child abuse, court records show. In addition, Swauger faces one felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and Nelson faces a charge of drug possession.

The three women were employees of Carla Faith, 58, who ran Play Mountain Place at 838 E. Willamette Ave. and Counterpoint School at 610 E. Willamette Ave. Both facilities were shut down about six weeks ago after more than two dozen toddlers and two adults were found in an unfinished basement of a Victorian home.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Faith, arrested Monday, faces one charge of trying to influence a public servant and reckless child abuse. She posted a $3,000 bond at the El Paso County jail Tuesday, said Deborah Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Court papers say Faith told a Colorado Department of Human Services worker Nov. 13 that no children were at Play Mountain Place, though a mother of a child told the worker she had dropped her child off that morning.

An officer and a DHS worker found a large stack of children’s backpacks in a closet, the affidavit said.

Faith told police she was volunteering to clean the backpacks for a soccer team and denied children were in the house, court papers say.

The officer heard children’s music coming from the basement and a child crying. Faith claimed a basement didn’t exist and told the officer that the children were at a park, court papers say.

Another officer arrived on scene and felt the wall move after bumping into it and noticed scrape marks on the wooden floor. The officer moved a potted plant and saw a small seam marking the false wall. Behind that facade, the officer found a stairwell leading to a basement that held 26 children, all under the age of 2, and two adults.

State law for licensed centers requires a ratio of one staff member to five 2-year-olds.

Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers, were sweating and thirsty, the affidavit said.

Wednesday, Swauger posted a $3,000 bond and Nelson a $5,000 bond, Mynatt said. Fresquez was cited and released, police said. Faith, Swauger and Nelson are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2.

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623 Twitter: @GazetteLiz