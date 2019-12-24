A Colorado Springs woman who was accused of hiding 26 children in a basement behind a "false wall" in a unlicensed day care facility was arrested Monday, court records show.
Carla Faith, 58, was booked into the El Paso County jail and was being held on suspicion of child abuse knowingly/reckless with no injury and attempt to influence a public servant, court records show.
Last month, when Colorado Department of Human Services and police checked on the welfare of children at Faith's licensed facility, Play Mountain Place, they found more than two dozen toddlers and two adults in an unfinished basement of a multistory Victorian home.
DHS suspended Faith's day care license, which forced her to shut down Play Mountain Place at 838 1/2 E. Willamette Ave. and Counterpoint School at 610 E. Willamette Ave.
According to the affidavit, Faith told a DHS worker on Nov. 13 that no children were at Play Mountain Place, though a mother of a child told the worker she had dropped her child off earlier that morning.
An officer and a DHS worker searched for Faith for 20 minutes at the front door, back yard area and by phone, before a parent arrived to pick her up her son. The parent and the officer met Faith at a cottage and Faith told the officer that no other children were in her care.
The officer searched the cottage and found no children, but when searching the main house on the property, the officer found a large stack of children's backpacks in a closet. Faith told police she was volunteering to clean the backpacks for a soccer team and again denied any children being in the house.
The officer heard children's music coming from the basement and then a child crying. Faith said a basement didn't exist and told the officer that the children were at a park.
Another officer arrived on scene and felt the wall move after bumping into it. There were two parallel scrape marks on the wooden floor. The officer moved a potted plant and saw a small seam separating the false wall from the actual wall. After pulling the false wall to the right, the officer found a stairwell leading to a basement area and 26 children, all under the age of 2, and two adults.
Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers, were sweating and were thirst, the affidavit said.
Officers saw three rooms in the basement: One had children's toys and high chairs, the second was a kitchen area and the third was long and narrow with multiple Pack 'N' Play cribs, a diaper changing area and cubbies with children's names and diapers.
The staircase appeared to be the only way to exit the basement. Officers saw plexiglass screwed over the top of the window wells.
Parents were notified and told police they were unaware that their children were being cared for in the basement. They also said they didn't know how many children Faith was caring for. Her license for Play Mountain Place authorized her to care for six children, with no more than two children under the age of 2.
Inspectors with the Colorado Springs Fire Department searched the home on Dec. 5 and found multiple violations, including no carbon monoxide detectors installed and inadequate rescue openings and emergency escape.
DHS also ordered Faith to stop providing care at an unlicensed facility at 1319 Franklin St., according to an Oct. 31 cease and desist letter.
Her bond was set at $3,000. Jail records show she was not in El Paso County jail as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
