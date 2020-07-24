The Pikes Peak region's second largest school district released its "return to learn plan" on Friday, offering options that would have high schoolers attending class two days a week.
Under the district's plan for reopening schools next month, elementary and middle school students have the option of attending classes in person or continuing remote learning that schools switched to in the March when classes ended as the state grappled with the spread of the coronavirus.
High school students would have the option of attending two days of classes on a rotating schedule with Wednesdays off for teacher-student conferences and two days of learning from home.
In an email letter to parents, D-11 Superintendent Michael Thomas said the plan could change between now and the anticipated first day of school Aug. 17
"What we know and do today could be drastically different tomorrow," Thomas wrote. "Though our desire is to return in-person this fall, we remain open to the possibility of needing to open our entire district virtually for a period to ensure the safest physical return to schools."
Thomas cited an "alarming and concerning" rise of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the community and called the pandemic a "rapidly evolving public health crisis."
Even the first day of school isn't definite yet, he said, and could be pushed back depending on the recommendation of public health officials.
Earlier this week, El Paso County Public Health recommended that schools delay the first day of classes until at least Aug. 17 due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region.
Students in kindergarten through eight grade will have the option of attending school in person five days a week or attending school virtually while remaining enrolled at their original school.
High school students can attend classes under a hybrid model or remain online. The hybrid model would divide students into two groups, each attending four blocks a day, two days a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would be reserved for staff professional development and student/teacher check-ins, according to the plan.
Students who choose online learning will maintain connections to their current school and will be asked to stay with the program for the entire first quarter. They can also opt to attend one of the district's fully online schools.
Under the health protocols in the reopening plan:
• Students who attend class will be required to wear masks at all times, as will staff. All facial coverings must be appropriate for the school environment with no graphics or verbiage violating standard dress code policy. All students will need to supply their own masks and if students forget or lose their mask, they will be provided with a disposable mask. Students will be responsible for cleaning their own spaces with provided soap and water. Students will avoid immediate contact such as shaking or holding hands and hugging.
• Recess will take place outside as weather permits. Playground equipment may be used by small cohorts of students as long as they wash their hands upon returning into the school. Recess may also be used as a mask break as long as students are socially distanced.•\
• All bus riders will wear a face mask at all times. Drivers and bus assistants will use face masks and shields when assisting riders (e.g. buckling seat belts). Windows will be open 2 to 3 inches at all times. Students will be assigned seats. Siblings will be asked to share seats. Single riders will be seated individually.
• Breakfast and lunch options will be provided. Students could possibly eat in the classroom, outdoors, or socially distanced in the cafeteria. Students will generally attend lunch in grade-level cohorts. While students will be allowed to bring their lunch, students and parents will be discouraged from bringing outside food into the schools.
Academy District 20, the region's largest, released its return-to-school plan last week, offering parents a choice of sending their children to school or having them attend online.
Clarification was expected to be provided by the district Friday, a spokeswoman said.