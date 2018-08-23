Administrative changes proposed by new Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Michael Thomas were approved Wednesday night.
The reorganization is designed to focus the region’s largest school district on improving academics, Thomas told the district’s Board of Education.
The district will add a chief of staff, whose job description is being finalized and will be advertised soon, D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
The chief of staff will assist Thomas with specialized projects, such as coordinating development of a comprehensive strategic plan, heading a community demographic study and aligning the senior leadership team’s work to district priorities.
Former Coronado High and Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus Principal David Engstrom has been promoted from assistant superintendent of instruction and curriculum to deputy superintendent of instruction and curriculum. And he’ll get a director of curriculum and instruction.
“If our primary mission is the improvement of student achievement, then we need a deputy superintendent level position leading this division,” Thomas told the board.
With the June retirement of Mary Thurman, who had been deputy superintendent of personnel support services, the position will change to a lesser job of assistant superintendent.
One position, director of budget, has been empty due to a retirement and is being eliminated. The district’s director of fiscal services will take over the duties, Ashby said. A budget analyst potentially could be hired, though.
“We’ve done nothing but cut administrative positions for a decade, and Mr. Thomas was able to come in and see the impacts and the critical positions needed to fill the void,” she said.
The estimated annual cost for salaries and benefits packages associated with the changes is $269,300, and $163,050 if the budget analyst job is not filled.
“We’re very excited to see how this is going to move the district forward,” Ashby said. “There’s an air of optimism in our district. Our staff is on a high note, our families seem to be in a positive mindset.”