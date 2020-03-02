Colorado Springs School District 11 is the first public district in the state this academic year to receive a waiver from the Colorado Department of Education for instructional time required for students.
“We have built in multiple snow cancellation days and delays to our calendar, but this year we have been disproportionately impacted by storms,” D-11 Superintendent Michael Thomas told the district’s board last week.
With Monday’s two-hour delayed start, the district of about 26,000 students has accumulated more than six days’ worth of school closures and delays for the 2019-2020 school year. The region's typically snowiest months of March and April are yet to come, Thomas noted, with the district calendar having a little over one day remaining for adverse weather considerations.
The waiver enables the district to remain in compliance with state law, no matter how many more delays or closures are needed this school year.
Some D-11 schools began adding time to the school day in January, after several autumn snowstorms. Schools may continue requiring additional attendance minutes to ensure students receive enough instruction, particularly as standardized testing season approaches, Thomas said.
Under Colorado law, schools must be in session for at least 160 days for a school year and meet instructional time requirements, which vary by grade level. Secondary schools must have 1,080 hours and elementary schools 990 hours, but those can change depending on parent-teacher conferences and other schedule interruptions.
Appealing for waivers because of excessive inclement weather is not uncommon, said Jennifer Okes, chief operating officer for the Colorado Department of Education. The department processed requests from 10 of the state’s 178 public school districts in the 2018-2019 school year and two in 2017-2018, she said.
Before granting a waiver, the state requests that districts “make a good faith effort to make up lost time,” Okes said.
Typically, that’s done through adjusting the bell schedule, including reducing the lunch hour by a few minutes per day or changing the start or end times. Days also can be added to the school calendar.
D-11 leaders examined various options, from tacking on 10 minutes to the start of each day for all schools, to holding extra classes on Saturdays or after Memorial Day, spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
Those ideas would have added costs for hourly employees, required changes to food and transportation services, and affected families’ schedules, she said.
To recover lost time this school year, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument has turned two alternative make-up days that were designated as days off for students into regular school days, spokeswoman Julie Stephen said. April 10 and May 8 have been changed to school-in-session days for all K-12 students, she said.
D-38 has had eight snow days and four two-hour delays so far this academic year, Stephen said.
D-11 also will study whether to develop a new concept that some districts are offering for older students — virtual learning when schools are closed, Thomas said. While some D-11 students do not have Internet access or electronic devices at home, students can learn experientially, even if school isn’t in session, he said.
Hybrid instruction models will be proposed to the board, Thomas said, in cooperation with the D-11 teachers’ union.
School District 49, started an e-learning pilot program at Falcon High School in 2017. Students log into electronic devices at home on snow days for assignments and assistance from teachers.
Woodland Park School District RE-2 this school year began virtual learning when school is called off. Middle and high school students receive assignments from teachers and can contact teachers by email, spokeswoman Stacy Schubloom said. Students must do the schoolwork at home on a computer or other electronic device for the instructional format to count as an academic day, she said.