A Colorado Springs man died Sunday, five days after he was hit by a dump truck while bicycling.

Jeffrey Alcorn, 32, was seriously injured in the crash at about 3:20 p.m. on April 16 at East Fillmore Street and North Union Boulevard.

The truck was traveling southbound on North Union Boulevard when it attempted a right turn onto westbound East Fillmore Street on a green light, Colorado Springs police said.

Alcorn was struck while attempting to cross the intersection. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Excessive speed and impairment are not suspected in the crash, police said.  Officials reported that no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Alcorn is the 13th traffic fatality of 2019 in Colorado Springs, as well as the first bicyclist to be killed this year.

 

