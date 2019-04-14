A band of armed robbers held up three Colorado Springs convenience stores, a motel and a gas station in a string of crimes that covered the city from south to north and went on for seven hours Saturday night into early Sunday, police said.
No arrests have been announced in the spree that also included a robbery of a person and a sixth business that hasn't been named.
The robberies began about 10 p.m. Saturday with the stickup of a person in the 2600 block of West Vermijo Avenue. The robbers then moved onto businesses, hitting a convenience store around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Hancock Avenue. Less than an hour later, police believe the same robbers held up a motel in 4300 block of Sinton Road.
At 1:20 a.m., a second convenience store was robbed in 1700 block of South 8th Street. At 4:30 a.m., a robbery was reported at a gas station in the 4800 block of Galley Road.
A third convenience store, in the 6000 block of Dublin Boulevard, was robbed at gunpoint at 4:50 a.m.
No description of the robbers or vehicles has been released, but police said they believe all of the robberies were committed by the same people.
Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 444-7000 or CrimeStoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).