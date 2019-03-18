Colorado Springs crews are still working to repair damaged roads and clean up fallen trees across the city after last week's blizzard.
The city's public works division has received about 200 calls about potholes, downed street signs and damage to roads, gutters, curbs and medians. The division has eight crews dedicated to pothole repair, according to a Monday news release from the city.
Requests for road repairs are prioritized based on safety concerns, level of damage and the type of road, the news release said.
The Colorado Springs forestry division has received about 170 calls about fallen trees impacting roads or other public rights of way. About half of the calls for service related to private trees blocking public roadways, the news release said.
Most of the damage reported so far occurred in the north and east parts of the city. If you see road damage, you can request repairs by calling 719-385-ROAD (7623).
Fallen trees can be reported at (719) 385-5942 or at coloradosprings.gov/downtree.