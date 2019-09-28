With the roof torn off, exposed asbestos and mold forming, the fate of the Crawford House — a Colorado Springs veterans assistance home that was subject to devastating damage from March's bomb cyclone — looked bleak.
That's why a $5,000 grant check from American Legion Auxiliary, a national emergency grant assistance program for veterans, made out to the nonprofit lifted spirits Saturday morning, and made the goal of getting assistance programs back on their feet ahead for the winter a possibility. The auxiliary's national president, Nicole Clapp, visited the home at 415 S. Weber St. to deliver the check.
Violent 96 mph winds in March caused more than $200,000 damage to the downtown Colorado Springs refuge for veterans facing homelessness and trying to overcome substance abuse.
The Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition moved 13 veterans, who at the time were being housed at the center, into a hotel while it launched a desperate fundraising effort to rebuild. With the roof of the building gone, the interior was exposed to the elements. The storm also ripped a gas pipe and tore off electric lines to the building.
"The American Legion Auxiliary started the foundation to be able to give back through our members to the communities in which we serve ... " Clapp said. "When you see something like a program that's working and then having a major setback, it's a great way for us to use our dollars that are donated by our own members to give back to our mission."
Apart from the physical destruction, there was even larger damage at stake.
The two programs the nonprofit offers, housing homeless veterans and assisting with substance abuse, have been on an indefinite hold since the storm, said Jay Bowen, Crawford House vice president.
Without a building, dozens of homeless veterans over the summer have gone without the help they need. And now, with winter on the horizon, Crawford program director Jerome Ford anticipates even more veterans in need.
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs estimated there were about 400,000 veterans in Colorado, of which 1,073 were homeless in 2018, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
With the money donated, Ford said it will allow him to purchase new furnishings faster than insurance would cover it.
"When this gets done, we have a chance again to save lives," Ford said. "That veteran who thought nobody cared, that veteran that thought he didn't have a chance, he's gonna have another chance."
Crawford House has helped more than 2,400 veterans since it opened in 2001, offering housing, counseling, therapy for substance abuse and job training. The program boasts a success rate topping 81%.
Ford said he hopes renovations will be completed by mid-October.
"Community partners like this," Ford said, turned to Clapp. "Stepping in, her doing what she just did, now I can go get something else to get ready for the next two weeks. I don't have to wait for the insurance to do it. ... This kind of stuff saves lives."
To learn more or donate to the program, visit cvrcforvets.org. A separate GoFundMe page is at bit.ly/2Wcq3p1.
