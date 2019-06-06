BAYEUX, France – A priceless artifact has made its way from Colorado to Normandy, France this week. It’s a flag with an amazing backstory.
The flag is normally housed at Heritage Arsenal, a Colorado Springs warehouse where they preserve military uniforms and medals. The company works with military museums and institutions, helping them identify how to make the best use of their collections.
Even in a room full of priceless artifacts, the tattered flag stands out.
“An American flag that was made by a French teenager under the Nazi occupation,” said Courtney Linn, president of Heritage Arsenal.