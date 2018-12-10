Colorado Springs couple delivers baby on side of I-25

A local couple are now the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl after she came rushing into the world while they were rushing to the hospital.
Molly and Edward Mikos tell KKTV 11 News they were on their way to the hospital Friday night when the unexpected happened.
"I was driving as fast as I would could and it was not fast enough," said Edward Mikos. "We were about seven minutes away and it was like, 'We're not gonna make it.'"
The couple was driving down I-25 by the Air Force Academy scenic overlook when they decided they weren't going to make it to the hospital in time.
"My feet were up on the dashboard," said Molly Mikos. "The contractions were so strong that I was involuntarily pushing."