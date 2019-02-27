City Council President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler has apologized for claiming during a public forum on bike lanes Monday night that Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers doesn't "care if one more 65-or-older person moves to this city."
Gaebler was one of five panelists discussing bike lanes in front of a crowd of more than 300 people crammed into Studio Bee at the Pikes Peak Center for The Gazette's Community Conversations forum.
"As the mayor has said many times now, and I will just speak his words, it is important for this city to add 3,000 to 4,000 35-year-olds every year for the next who knows how many years, because we need them to be our workforce — to take our tech jobs, to take those software designer jobs," Gaebler said. "The mayor will actually go further and say, 'I don't care if one more 65-or-older person moves to this city, but I need those 3,000 to 4,000 ... '"
Many in the audience booed, but as the moderator asked another panelist for a response, Gaebler said, "I'm not quite done."
She continued: "We need those folks to move to our city, and those folks, those younger folks, want bike amenities. We have tons of statistics about — as recently as like 2010, 87 percent of 19-year-olds were getting driver's licenses. In 2016, it was down below 70 percent. Our young people are not driving. They want bike amenities."
The organization Restore Our Roads posted a clip of Gaebler on YouTube, which was subsequently shared on social media and has been viewed nearly 500 times. Edward Snyder of Restore Our Roads was a panelist at Monday's forum.
In a statement, Gaebler said: "I want to apologize for my recent statement regarding the workforce needs of Colorado Springs and hope to clarify. To continue the city’s successful economic growth we need to attract 4,000 millennials a year to fill medical and high tech jobs (which make up the highest amount of job openings in the city). I was referencing workforce needs for the city and had no intentions of downplaying Colorado Springs as a one of a kind retirement destination.
"I helped form the city’s Commission on Aging and serve as its City Council representative; the purpose of the commission is to provide 'ongoing and embedded advocacy for older adults in the municipal government of Colorado Springs.' I’ve made it known throughout my six years on council that my passions for Colorado Springs are a connected community and an accessible, livable community for all."
Suthers said in a statement posted on social media that "Councilwoman Gaebler’s choice of words is unfortunate."
"What I'm sure she has heard me say is that the current workforce development needs of our high tech companies in Colorado Springs require us to attract about 4,000 millennials a year to fill software engineering, cybersecurity and other high tech positions," Suthers said. "We’re competing with San Francisco, Boston, Austin, etc.
"Four years ago we weren’t attracting millennials. Today we are. The retirees moving here cannot fill those workforce needs. "I’ve noticed that the bike lane debate is largely a generational one. Many of the older folks contacting me think of us as a retirement community. They don’t seem to understand that to keep really good employers here, we have to be attractive to young people who will fill their jobs. Thanks for the opportunity to clarify."
In a blog post, Restore Our Roads cited data from the U.S. Census Bureau showing that Colorado Springs' population grew by almost 10 percent from 2010 to 2017, with the number of people age 25 to 34 having grown by 14 percent.
Data also show that the city's population is younger than the national average. The national median age was 38.1 years old in 2017, while Colorado Springs' median age was 34.6, and while people 25 to 34 made up 13.8 percent of the country, in Colorado Springs, that age group made up 15.5 percent.
The data indicate that "the Springs isn’t struggling to thrive or to attract younger people," the post says.
"Moreover, people don’t choose where to move primarily based on bike infrastructure. It is probably a consideration for some, however minor, but millennials, like most people, decide where to move largely based on housing and jobs.
"We are skeptical that pushing specific types of bike infrastructure on a population that disagrees is crucial or even necessary to ensure Colorado Springs thrives. It certainly doesn’t seem like sufficient reason to dismiss the very citizens who have lived, worked in, and contributed to the community the longest."