It was just another Tuesday in America, the start of another beautiful, forgettable late summer day in the nation’s capital, and another morning at work in the Pentagon for 45-year-old Air Force Col. Randy Helms.
Helms arrived at his post in the world’s largest office building around 7:30 a.m. and, as usual, turned on the TV to let the news drone on in the background.
After a 22-year military career that began at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, spanned the globe and included service in the Gulf War, Helms had found himself back for his second Pentagon tour, this time as the country director for Iraq and Iran in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
On that Tuesday morning 20 years ago, Helms was working on “Middle East issues,” compiling briefs about operations known as Northern Watch and Southern Watch that were meant to keep the growing threat of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in check.
And that’s what he was doing when the horrors began.
The initial images and breaking news reports flashed across Helms’ office TV around 8:52 a.m.: The North Tower of the World Trade Center was on fire and billowing smoke. There were few details but eyewitnesses described seeing what looked like a prop plane, possibly a jet, plunge into the iconic Manhattan skyscraper, in what at first was thought to be a tragic accident.
Helms’ experience, and his gut, told him otherwise.
“People just don’t accidentally fly planes into big objects like the Towers. We knew immediately something was wrong,” he said. “My office phone started ringing off the hook.”
When a second plane sliced through the South Tower at 9:03 a.m., Helms said any remaining doubts were erased. America was under attack, an attack against which even the nation’s most secure buildings and hallowed institutions -- The Capitol, The White House, The Pentagon -- didn’t stand a chance.
“We were thinking more than likely we’re going to get attacked with a truck bomb,” Helms said. “We had no way of defending against an airplane flying into the Pentagon. That just didn’t exist.”
Helms’ office in the Pentagon’s 7th corridor was soon packed with power players.
“Defense Intelligence Agency and other three-letter agency people …. all trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together, too,” said Helms, who was “making phone calls and answering phone calls about, ‘Where is this coming from? Is it happening around the country?’ We were just working, scrambling .... trying to find out, is this potentially something Iraq had to do with? But we also knew about Osama bin Laden. We knew about al-Qaeda.”
By then, hijackers affiliated with the radical Afghanistan-based terrorist group had taken control of American Airlines Flight 77 over Ohio and the Boeing 757 was screaming towards D.C. at 530 mph.
Flight 77 crashed into the western side of The Pentagon just before 9:38 a.m.
The impact was several corridors away from his office, but Helms said the force was so strong it nearly knocked him from his chair.
From his window he could see a pillar of smoke rising from the crash site. The acrid, kerosene smell of jet fuel filled the air.
“Having been a pilot in the Air Force, you know what that smell is,” he said.
The building’s alarms were blaring, triggering the evacuation of the 20,000-plus employees -- less the 125 Pentagon personnel that had lost their lives in the attack.
“I grabbed my bag and we all got out of the building,” said Helms.
He was outside long enough to survey the damage, before that part of the building collapsed, when his beeper went off.
He and his people were needed back inside.
“We have to get back into the Pentagon while it is still burning and set up our Crisis Action Team, so that’s what I did,” Helms said. “We started setting up schedules, of when we wanted to send people home .... so we could have a 24-hour (Crisis Action Team) going to try to mitigate what’s happened to the Pentagon, and what’s happening elsewhere, and around the world.”
At home in Woodbridge, Va., his wife, Donna, was on pins and needles.
She’d turned on the news that morning just after the first tower was hit and was watching as live feeds showed a plane hitting the second tower. Soon after, Randy called.
“He told me it was not an accident,” she said. Then, “he told me he had to go and that was the last I heard from him until later that afternoon.”
A half-hour later, she saw news reports of a plane hitting the Pentagon. Cell phone towers were jammed, and few calls were going through.
Donna knew her husband’s office wasn’t in the part of the building where the plane had crashed, but she also didn’t know if he’d been his office at the time of the attack.
“He has always been good about checking in and I knew he would as soon as he could,” she said.
“One of the things I remember the most is hearing from people that we had not been in contact with for years except for Christmas letters. I let everyone know that Randy’s office was not on the side of the Pentagon that was hit, and I felt pretty sure he was OK,” she said.
It was hours before she was able to confirm, for herself and family, that her husband was among the survivors.
In the early evening, after the breadth of the attack had come more into focus, Helms handed over duties and headed home. The journey, however, presented a new kind of challenge.
“They wouldn’t let us take our cars. The Pentagon was a crime scene… and cars parked at the Pentagon parking lot, they wouldn’t let us drive them out,” Helms said. “So I had to find my way home.”
Like thousands of his colleagues, Helms thumbed his way.
“I literally hitchhiked in my uniform. People were picking us all up,” he said.
Helms made it home that night, to talk with his family about what had happened - to them, and their country.
“It was a chaotic day but we were...we’re trained to operate in that kind of environment, we really are,” he said. “As long as you maintain your head about yourself and understand your mission….”
And he headed back to work the next morning -- to a job, and to a world, forever changed.
“I was commissioned in 1979 at the (Air Force) Academy during the Cold War. My first 11 years was all about the Soviet Union. Imagine how different that turned out to be for me and my classmates out of the Academy and the other service academies?” he said. “I didn’t have a clue how the end of my active duty service would be based upon 9/11, but it was. And it’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years….”
Randy Helms, 65, retired from the Air Force in 2008 and later settled in the city where he met his wife and that was home to the school that helped inspire his military career. He was sworn in as a Colorado Springs city council member in April of this year.