Colorado Springs’ oldest city councilman said the fire’s still burning strong in his belly, so he’s planning to run for a second term in the city’s April 2019 election.
Tom Strand, 70, said he’s thought long and hard about another campaign to retain his at-large seat on the council and has decided he can do more for Colorado Springs. His top three priorities from his first term remain - mending the council’s relationship with the mayor’s office, bolstering infrastructure and generating jobs. But a few new priorities are now on that list, he said.
The terms of all three at-large councilmen - Strand, Bill Murray and Merv Bennett - end next year along with Mayor John Suthers’ first term. Murray and Suthers have already announced their intent to run, but Bennett is term-limited and cannot run again.
Candidates cannot officially file for office until early January.
Strand and Murray will have company on the ballot for an at-large seat. One former councilman plans to run for his old seat and a retired local educator appears to be eyeing a run as well.
City Clerk Sarah Johnson said hopeful candidates must submit the signatures of 100 Colorado Springs voters to her before they’re allowed on the ballot. During the election, voters will be given a list of at-large candidates and will select their top three choices.
The first term on council represented a steep learning curve, said Strand, who also serves as chairman of Colorado Springs Utilities board of directors.
“This job takes a lot of heartbeats. It’s not like I get up and hike 14ers anymore. This year I have fished zero times. I love fishing,” Strand said. “But that’s okay, I’m not complaining… it was an investment in what I think I can do in the next four years.”
A retired Air Force colonel and former member of the Colorado Springs School District 11 board, Strand said the city has made substantial progress in his first term, beginning with increased collaboration between the council and Suthers’ office.
That collaboration came to the fore last month when the council unanimously approved the city’s 2019 budget with minimal tweaks. The council even cancelled its annual budget markup meeting in September for what is believed to be the first time.
Many city officials attributed this year’s painless budgeting process to the increased cooperation between the council and Suthers office. Strand, Murray and fellow councilmen Don Knight and Andy Pico also sit on the city’s budget committee, which played an active role in the budgeting process.
Bennett once joked that orange cones have replaced Pikes Peak as the city’s most recognizable landmark, which speaks to the large improvements completed and underway on the city’s streets, curbs and gutters.
Much of that credit goes to 2C, a ballot issue approved by voters in November 2015 dedicating $250 million evenly split over five years to repair the city’s crumbling roads and accompanying infrastructure.
City officials have repeatedly said they’ll likely ask voters to approve another five years of 2C, which collects money through a 0.62 percent sales tax.
Strand said he supports another five years of the tax, though perhaps at a slightly lower rate.
The city is also steadily growing, bringing more jobs along the way, Strand said.
A modified annexation agreement for the massive Banning Lewis Ranch, approved by the council earlier this year, is expected to generate about 24,000 homes for 62,000 people and create tens of thousands of jobs over the next few decades. In addition, four City for Champions projects, two of which are underway, are expected to infuse the city with out-of-state visitors, bringing cash to Colorado Springs and creating jobs as well.
But more work is needed, Strand said.
“You’ve gotta keep the momentum going,” he said. “Four years is not enough to where you can take the foot off the gas.”
If elected to another term, Strand said he also wants to add more police officers, tackle the city's stark affordable housing shortage and boost Utilities' solar portfolio.
Strand said he’ll not only draw on past experience on the council, but also his nearly month-long experience this summer at Harvard’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government program.
There, Strand said he and fewer than 60 other public officials and government employees gathered at the John F. Kennedy School of Government to learn about the unique and common challenges facing governments across the country and internationally.
Learning alongside mayors, school board members, police officers, firefighters and others, Strand said the program provided him “a better understanding of how we’re all connected.”
Strand said he’ll be able to draw on that experience and his new contacts to think laterally about the issues facing Colorado Springs, comparing those challenges to what has or hasn’t worked elsewhere.
But Strand and Murray aren’t the only ones with council experience seeking an at-large seat. Val Snider, a retired Air Force officer, said he’s also planning to run.
Snider is a former at-large councilman, who served one term from 2011 to 2015. He recently filed an early campaign finance report, preparing for his campaign.
Tony Gioia, an Army veteran and former El Paso County planning commissioner, also filed a campaign finance report for an at-large seat.
In addition, Terry Martinez, former principal of Will Rogers Elementary School, said he is currently “getting a team together” and might have more information to share soon on a bid for an at-large seat. Martinez previously ran for Colorado’s House District 18 seat, but lost in the primary to fellow Democrat Marc Snyder.