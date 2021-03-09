Editor's note: This is the third installment of a six-part series on Colorado Springs City Council races, on the April 6 ballot.
Council President Richard Skorman, a small business owner, faces three challengers for his District 3 seat to represent southwest Colorado Springs, Olivia Lupia, a performing artist and proofreader, Henry McCall, a retired addiction counselor and Arthur Glynn, a retired Navy officer.
Skorman is in his 11th year on council including a stint from 1999 to 2006 and faced some criticism from his opponents for his lengthy involvement in city politics. Skorman argued in a recent forum hosted by the local Fox21 station he brings important experience to the council that could see significant turnover.
The race for District 3 is one of six on the April 6 ballot, and Skorman is one of three incumbents defending his seat on the nine-member board. The three at-large members, Wayne Williams, Bill Murray and Tom Strand, are not facing re-election.
The candidate elected will face tough issues including an underfunded parks system, a rapidly growing city, an affordable housing crisis, pandemic recovery, ongoing interest in legalizing recreational marijuana sales, among other issues. The candidates shared their thoughts on these issues and more to help guide voters' decisions.
Richard Skorman
Skorman said he wants to tackle the affordable housing crisis in town by examining the fees the city charges to new construction to see if any can be reduced. He would also like the city to examine more flexible zoning, an affordable housing trust fund and land banking that could be used to support projects. Affordable apartments can also be incentivized by allowing developers to build taller buildings in exchange for including affordable apartments, he said.
The city has made significant progress with homelessness by providing shelter beds. But the city could do more by allowing tiny home villages or controlled RV camping, among other strategies. He would also like to explore an identification system to ensure that people choosing the homeless lifestyle aren't taking advantage of the support systems.
When it comes to managing growth overall, Skorman supports increasing density and working with the county to understand what areas should be annexed because the city has a renewable water resources and many developments in the county rely on diminishing groundwater. Public transportation should be developed in the dense areas of the city, but he is a not a fan of large fixed-route bus services, he said.
The most critical issue facing the city is the threat of wildfire, Skorman said during the Fox21 forum. In the past he's proposed a property taxing district that would span areas of the city and county to increase funding for wildfire mitigation projects.
The city's parks deserve better funding since they are facing $200 million in deferred maintenance and construction costs, Skorman said. The best solution could be an increase to the trails, open space and parks sales tax that voters would have to approve. But the city will examine all the funding options, he said.
To encourage pandemic recovery, Skorman could get behind additional sales tax rebates, waivers of license fees and help through Colorado Springs Utilities.
Skorman also supports asking voters to approve recreational marijuana sales in town and the work of the recently formed Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, that reviews department policies and recommends changes to city council. The commission was created in the wake of the call for police reform over the summer.
Arthur Glynn
Glynn, a former Navy emergency preparedness liaison officer, he would like the city to work on a 100-year plan and a long-term annexation plan.
"What’s our long-term vision? ...I don’t believe that has been expressed," he said.
The city should also focus more on mitigating fire risk on the west side by pursuing state and federal grant funding. A fire west of town could devastate Pike's Peak and the city's water resources in that area, he said.
To help encourage more affordable housing, Glynn said he would like to see the city advocate for changing a construction defect law at the state level that has stymied condominium construction. He would also support city partnership with developers, he said.
He would support a reduction in taxes and fees to help business recover from the pandemic, he said.
When it comes to parks, he would be open to placing a question to raise the dedicated sales tax for trails, open space and parks on the ballot. However, he finds it irresponsible that the city has taken on more parkland than it can care for.
Glynn opposes placing a question to legalize recreational marijuana sales on the ballot.
Olivia Lupia
Lupia said managing growth in the city is a balance, but the city's first responsibility should be to its existing residents, at a recent News21 forum.
She would like to explore the city's powers as a home-rule city to open up businesses ahead of state mandates and allow businesses to decide what coronavirus protections are best for their individual business, she said.
Lupia was opposed to the new police advisory commission because "adding extra committees to the mix that don’t have any authority isn’t a benefit," she said. She also does not support police reform and believes the department is understaffed and under resourced that should be addressed. Mayor John Suthers is working through a five-year plan to add 120 officers to the department for a total of 800 officers by 2022.
On Utilities, Lupia questions the city's plan to transition to more renewable energy, saying that it could be more expensive than expected and it could be difficult to recycle wind turbines and solar panels when they are no longer useful. She is not sure traditional power generation, such as coal, is as dirty as it has been made out to be, she said. In 2019, Drake emitted 871,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases or about 2.6% of the greenhouse gas emissions in the state, said John Putnam, director of environmental programs at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment previously.
Combating sex trafficking in the city is one of Lupia's priorities if elected she would like to see the council partner with groups combating the issue to raise awareness about it.
On parks, she supports maintaining and protecting them, but she does not support a tax increase for them.
The most critical issue for council is listening to residents, she said.
"City council doesn’t listen," she said.
Henry McCall
McCall said he would push to eliminate city sales taxes completely and move toward a property tax based system. The elimination of sales tax would bolster shopping and help support business, he said. In Colorado Springs, sales and use taxes are the largest source of revenue, budgeted to bring in $185 million in 2020, according to the city's budget. Property taxes were budgeted to bring in $23 million in 2020.
When it comes to managing city growth, McCall said: "I’m all about growth, but I’m not about sprawl."
As a former addiction councilor, he would support putting recreational marijuana on the ballot, he said.
The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission is a waste in McCall's view.
"I think we have adequate administrative people to take care of our crime in our city," he said.
For parks, McCall said would support a complete renovation of each one. He would also like to see a moratorium placed on increasing rents in the city.