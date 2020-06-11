Colorado Springs City Council members backed the need for a police accountability committee during a work session Thursday to build community trust and promote transparency.

The council held off making any decisions on how to create a committee and return to it next week after two groups of residents, who have been researching and devising a plan, asked for additional time to collaborate.

Council members said they recognized the urgent need for oversight to address the outrage nationwide over the death on Memorial Day of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who was killed by a white police officer kneeling on his neck.

Outside City Hall, a group of protesters marched in a funeral procession which they said was to honor those they say have been victims of police violence in Colorado Springs.

Inside council chambers, protesters could be heard chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

“We are listening, we are concerned,” said City Council President Richard Skorman. “We want to move forward in the future with a process that the community trusts.”

Thursday’s conversation came after months of discussion and planning, Councilman Wayne Williams said, noting that, in February, he, along with several residents and two police officers attended a symposium in Austin, Texas, hosted by the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

While specifics were not discussed in Thursday’s meeting, Jody Alyn, who spoke on behalf of the group who went to the NACOLE symposium, said the committee should be able to evaluate current CSPD practices, look at other communities’ practices and reallocate resources.

She stressed the need for the committee to be independent, citing national evidence that shows that community advisory committees do not work because they are under the authority of the people they are supposed to be monitoring.

“We are not interested in a city group that is controlled by the people who determine the outcomes of police practices. This needs to be independent,” Alyn said.

Several council members said they were “extraordinarily impressed” with a proposal given to them by a group, called The People, which includes several protest organizers. Specific details of the proposal were not discussed.

Councilwoman Jill Gaebler said, to succeed, whatever the city creates must have broad support.

“It’s going to have to be something ... our administration and mayor wants, something our police officers can get behind and feel they are a part of, and our protesters who are going to stay out there until we find a way forward,” she said.

Renee Alexander, a member of The People, asked the council for extra time to collaborate with the group that attended NACOLE.

“I think there is something that can work for all of us here, whether you are a Democrat or Republican,” said Alexander, 20. “If we give the community something that they can not only trust, but they can put their belief in, this will bridge the gap between government and community.”

Mayor John Suthers commended protest organizers, all between 19 and 25 years old, that he said have played a large role in keeping the demonstrations peaceful.

He called them an “impressive and constructive group” that were interested in a two-way dialogue between police and the community, adding that he thought they should be given the opportunity to apply for the committee.

While he said he thought there was a higher level of trust between CSPD and Colorado Springs residents compared to other cities across the nation, he supported a council-appointed advisory committee to broaden that trust.

He said he welcomed a committee that could evaluate CSPD’s policies and make recommendations, but not without committee members receiving proper training to understand the vetting and training of officers, impacts of unionization and department protocols.

"Before you can decide what about the Police Department needs change, you need to know exactly what the Police Department does," he said.

Suthers said he hopes a committee could be chosen in a few months.

The delay disappointed community activist the Rev. Promise Lee, a pastor of Relevant Word Christian Cultural Center, who has advocated for creating an oversight committee in the past.

Lee asked the council for increased transparency and police accountability after the death of De’Von Bailey, who was shot by police officers in August 2019. He also attended Williams and Alyn at the NACOLE meeting to seek expert’s advice in creating such a committee.

“The tragedy with Mr Floyd has simply illuminated what goes on in cities, states and counties across the globe,” Lee said. “The protests that we are seeing is an indication and illustration of how tired people are of the systemic racism and the systemic oppression that continues to perpetuate itself over and over and over again.”