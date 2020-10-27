Vehicles drive along Woodmen Road between Powers Blvd and Austin Bluffs Parkway above the highly eroded banks of Cottonwood Creek Monday, March 9, 2020. The City of Colorado Springs expects to pay $45 million over 15 years to control stormwater and erosion as part of a consent decree to settle a 2016 lawsuit brought by the Environmental Protection Agency and three other groups. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette)