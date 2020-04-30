Garden of the Gods park and Pikes Peak

With an unseasonably warm forecasted high of 85, Colorado Springs could set a record high temperature Thursday. The previous record is 87 set in 1992.

"It will be real close," said Kathy Torgerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Colorado Springs and much of the Front Range and San Luis Valley are under a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for fire danger, though the potential for flames doesn't quite warrant a red flag warning, Torgerson said.

"The winds are a little too light today," at 5-10 mph, for a red flag warning, Torgerson said. "But it will be dry, and it will be hot, so people need to take care."

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon into the overnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 10-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65 and winds topping out at 15-20 mph.

