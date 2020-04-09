El Paso County Public Health is looking into a report that an employee at a Colorado Springs Costco tested positive for COVID-19.
Multiple employees reached out to 11 News after a note was posted in the store located near Powers and Barnes Wednesday night. The note appeared to be signed by the store's general manager and provided information directly to employees. According to the note sent to 11 News, the last time the employee who tested positive worked in the store was on April 4.
11 News reached out to the store multiple times since Wednesday night to see if they wanted to provide any other information to the public.
