COVID-19 El Paso County statistics

COVID-19 in El Paso County, as of Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Total confirmed cases: 5,541

Total deaths: 145

Total hospitalizations: 494

Deaths among hospitalized cases: 85*

(*Does not necessarily mean the people died in hospitals but were hospitalized at some point during the illness)

UCHealth Memorial cases:

As of Tuesday, UCHealth (systemwide) has cared for more than 2,000 unique COVID-19 confirmed positive patients. (these are hospitalizations, not including ambulatory/clinic patients)

UCHealth hospitals in the Pikes Peak region: 330 confirmed positive patients hospitalized.

Statewide, the UCHealth system has hospitalized about 2,000 confirmed positive patients.

Statewide statistics

Critical-care ventilators in use statewide: 311 out of 1,145

Confirmed cases: 53,391

Deaths: 1,903

Current statewide hospitalizations: 153

Sources: El Paso County Public Health Department, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and UCHealth.