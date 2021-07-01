Officer Yanez was conducting a routine traffic stop in northwest Colorado Springs on Thursday morning when he noticed something unusual — a small reptilian passenger slithering around on the dashboard of the car.
“Do you know there’s a snake on your dashboard?” he asked the driver. “Are there any other snakes in the car?”
“You should see the one in the back,” the driver said.
That was when Yanez noticed the large Burmese python, which average at around 12 feet in length, coiled in the back of the car.
That discovery led to a conversation that turned the traffic stop on Garden of the Gods Road into a positive experience.
“We don’t have to write tickets, and we can turn those things into a positive,” police spokesman Justin Newton said. “So Officer Yanez created a bond with the driver and the passenger, and clearly a snake.”
Newton said Yanez and the people in the car were each able to teach the other something during that traffic stop: for the driver, it was a friendly lesson in traffic safety. For Yanez, that was a brief education on keeping snakes as pets.
“He’s a snake person, I guess,” Newton said. “Eventually he felt comfortable enough to ask if he could take a picture with the snake.”
That picture was then posted to the CSPD’s Facebook page, to the amusement of dozens of Colorado Springs residents.
The department assured the city it would not be starting a snake patrol unit.