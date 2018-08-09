An Iraqi refugee accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer was ordered held on a $1 million bond Thursday at a court advisement.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, appeared before El Paso County Judge Regina Walter.

The brief hearing came a day after the defendant's release from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. Al Khammasi sustained unspecified injuries in an Aug. 2 confrontation with police that left Officer Cem Duzel in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his head.

Duzel remains in critical but stable condition, police said Thursday.

Al Khammasi was ordered to appear before District Judge Robin Chittum on Aug. 16, when he is expected to be charged. The defendant is being held on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, weapon possession by a previous offender and menacing, all felonies.

The Gazette previously reported that Al Khammasi was slated for deportation in 2016, until a federal appeals court struck down the government's grounds for his removal.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story erroneously said that Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi appeared in court via video link.