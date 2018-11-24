A robbery at a convenience store turned violent early Saturday.
A man came into the 7-Eleven at 3502 N. Academy Blvd. just after 1 a.m. and tried to steal a $16 cell phone charger
When the employee confronted the man, he allegedly assaulted the employee, leaving him with a cut near his eye.
The thief is described as being in his mid 20s, heavy set and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a Broncos coat and dark jeans.
A woman was apparently shot to death a short distance away a little over 3 hours prior to the robbery.