Colorado Springs police are looking for two men who held up a convenience store early Tuesday morning.
Police said two men walked into the 7-Eleven at the corner of South Hancock Avenue and East Costilla Street, near Memorial Park, around 1:30 a.m.
Police said they pointed a gun at the clerk and took cigarettes and cash before running off. According to police, one suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and had his face covered.
At least five patrol cars were stationed around Memorial Park early Tuesday morning. Police said they were looking for the robbery suspects but hadn’t found them yet.