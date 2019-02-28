CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Colorado Springs food distribution center is at the center of a drug money laundering scheme according to federal investigators. Also part of the investigation are several restaurants in Colorado Springs, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
Details on what is being tabbed a "complex" scheme are laid out in a civil complaint recently filed in federal court. The complaint is asking for the forfeiture of more than $1.5 million in cash. Authorities believe several restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming were involved including Monica's Taco Shop, Taco Star and Albertacos. The alleged drug money tied to the scheme was spread out in a number of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes holding amounts ranging from about $5,000 to about $376,000.
The complaint goes on to say the investigation started in 2016 when a vehicle was purchased in Cheyenne, Wyoming, using $10,000 or more in cash. Because of the cash amount, an IRS form had to be filled out. Multiple law enforcement agencies at the federal and state level suspected the money came from a sophisticated drug money laundering organization in Colorado, Wyoming, California and "elsewhere." At the center of it all, El Potosino Foods, an unregistered wholesale food distribution company that operates in Colorado Springs. El Potosino was used to launder drug money, according to the documents.
Authorities state the primary account holder for El Potosino is in the United States illegally. They identified him as 48-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez. The phone number for Aguilar-Martinez was linked to a DEA investigation tied to someone known to be a Sinoloa Cartel leader and Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. It isn't clear where Aguilar-Martinez is now.
Reports that prosecutors filed forfeiture paperwork in November naming 13 defendants in Wyoming and Colorado first surfaced in early January.