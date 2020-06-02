Hannah Powell, who graduated last month from Pikes Peak Community College with a sociology degree, arrived at Tuesday’s mid-day protest in Colorado Springs over the death of Minnesotan George Floyd with one main goal.
“Even just standing here, chanting, you’re providing solidarity to become a better ally,” Powell said, joining a crowd in front of City Hall.
She hadn’t yet seen an email PPCC President Lance Bolton sent Monday to the college's 18,000 students and employees, calling on them to “engage to make a difference.”
Bolton attended Sunday’s protest in downtown Colorado Springs and said the crowd of maybe 100 led him to weep in frustration that “we live in a regional metropolitan area of over 700,000 people, and so few were present.”
The most obvious way to take a stand, Bolton wrote, is to “join the public protests.”
“As long as protestors can be characterized as a small, rag-tag bunch of trouble-makers, then they are easy to put down and ignore,” Bolton said in his email. “When mainstream America shows up in all our glorious diversity and numbers, then policymakers will believe in the necessity of change.”
He also encouraged the college community to contact elected officials and other government leaders, write to newspapers and other publications, share thoughts and beliefs on social media and vote.
“This is important right now because it (racism) has been continually happening for years,” Powell said, agreeing with Bolton's statement. “We need to force change. We can’t just stand by anymore and let it happen.”
Others said they don’t think a college president should be asking employees and students to join protests, which in many cases around the country have turned violent, including in Colorado Springs. Bolton said he doesn't condone violence, which "takes away from the legitimate efforts to talk about change.”
One faculty member who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution said she was offended that the position of Bolton's letter seems to be that police are oppressors, and that the country has systemic racist policies.
“A college president is a position of trust and should not be the bully-pulpit for one man to use, to galvanize his students to support his own personal political ideals and agenda,” said the professor.
At the K-12 level, some students, families and employees of Harrison School District 2 have attended protests, Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel said. An email sent to parents last week stated D-2 will not tolerate racism and provided materials on how to talk to kids about the topic.
Helping students understand the roots of racism, how they can deal with it in an effective way and how they “can make their voices be heard through peaceful protests” are among the avenues to address the issue, said Superintendent John Rogerson. Harrison is El Paso County's most diverse school district with three-fourths of students identifying as students of color.
“It's important for our community that's hurting from this overall issue of racism to know that we understand and are looking at how we can heal and get rid of things that cause racism and oppression,” Rogerson said. “We can't be silent.”
Youth activism always has been a significant part of social engagement, said Hillary Potter, associate dean for Inclusive Practice in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
“It’s just a different time, and some of us feel we should have progressed more than where we are today,” she said. “Every time there’s a disproportionate impact on black folks and other folks of color I think it’s got to get better. It’s getting really exhausting.”
Student activism is critical for the next generation, said a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student, Delaney, who didn't give her last name, who was waving signs and chanting at cars on Nevada Avenue Tuesday.
“We’re going to be the leaders in a few years, so it’s important we stand up for what’s right, right now,” she said. “This is a fantastic way to reach a large group of people in one place.”
Floyd died May 25 while he was in police custody in Minneapolis and an officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder.
Bolton said Tuesday that he stated in his email that bad cops are “a small minority but present in too many cities and towns,” and he praised the examples of police officers kneeling and marching with protestors.
“Those images gave me faith and hope in our nation, and a powerful reminder of the many police officers who are dedicated to making our world a better and safer place for everyone,” he wrote.
Bolton said he knew speaking out about the death by a white police officer of a black man would draw criticism, although he said the majority of response has been positive.
The issue of excessive use of force by law enforcement on people of color is political by nature, Potter said.
“Politics are embedded in anything having to do with the criminal-legal system within the United States,” she said.
The system was set up and continues to be revamped by lawmakers, Potter said. Even at the local level, mayors often appoint local police chiefs who set behavior standards for police departments, she said.
Bolton said the main purpose of his email was to outline how people can be an effective advocate for whatever they believe in.
“People struggle with the coronavirus and with what’s happened with George Floyd, and feel helpless,” he said. “The answer to feeling helpless is to get up and take action."
Potter said she believes educational leaders should support students if they want to go out and raise their voices against injustice, but not necessarily encourage them to protest.
Bolton, who is in his 15th year as a college president, noted other college leaders around the country have done so.
“It takes courage because you get some negative feedback, and you’ve got to expect that,” he said. “It’s important for people to know how to engage appropriately.”