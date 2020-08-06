People are still dealing with the damage left behind from the Colorado Springs-area hail storm on Wednesday, and some will be for a while.
Insurance companies and auto body repair shops are busy trying to keep up with people wanting to fix their cars.
Carole Walker, the Executive Director Rocky Mountain Insurance Association told Gazette news partner KKTV it’s not unusual in Colorado for a hail storm to cause millions, if not billions of dollars of damage.
“All I was trying to get was the hail just coming down and see how loud it was but I did not expect it to break my windshield,” said Camryn Weidman, who recorded the moment her windshield was cracked by hail Wednesday.
No too far away in the Stratmoor area, another woman found her car with it’s windshield shattered after a trip to a park.
“As we turned into the apartment complex I noticed that my car window was shattered,” Lindsay Haswood said. “So I am glad I got the hail coverage because apparently I really needed it.”