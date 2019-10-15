Colorado Springs City Councilman Andy Pico will host a town hall within his district Thursday, a city spokesman said Tuesday in a news release.
Topics to be discussed at the meeting include roads, short-term rentals, accessory dwelling units and in-town deer population management, the release said.
Pico has urged caution with a proposal that would allow accessory dwelling units on more residential lots in town, and compared changing established zoning with breaking a contract between the city and homeowners.
The second-term Republican councilman has also said it appears a controlled hunting program might be an effective way to manage the urban deer population in Colorado Springs, though possible solutions remain under investigation.
Pico represents Colorado Springs’ 6th District, which encompasses the far eastern edges of town, including the Colorado Springs Airport and Peterson Air Force Base.
The town hall will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.
Pico also announced last month that he’s running for the state House District 16 seat currently held by Republican Rep. Larry Liston. Liston has announced he’ll run for the state Senate District 10 seat held by Republican Sen. Owen Hill.