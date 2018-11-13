With a minimal amount of tweaking since a rough draft was released, the Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2019 budget Tuesday.
The budget was approved as a part of the council’s consent agenda, further signifying a lack of controversy with the document.
The budget outlines the city’s priorities for its $302.1 million general fund next year. For what is believed to be the first time, the council cancelled its annual budget markup meeting last month.
Several councilmembers attributed the streamlined budget budget process to increased cooperation between Mayor John Suthers’ administration and the council. Suthers released his draft budget at the start of October, but even before then members of the city’s budget committee - which consists of councilmen Don Knight, Bill Murray, Andy Pico and Tom Strand - were actively involved in its development, several on council have said.
The budget allots $9.9 million to increase pay for police officers, firefighters and civilian employees, plus $4.5 million to hire 53 officers and eight firefighters.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is also slated to receive $1 million for parks watering and $950,000 for park maintenance, a new forestry crew and additional services.
The budget also sets aside $1.36 million for the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act program.