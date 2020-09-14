Protesters carry black coffins, that represent local lives lost, to the Colorado Springs Police Department during a funeral procession honoring the lives taken by Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Protesters gathered at City Hall and placed black coffins at doorways to the building before they marched to the Colorado Springs Police headquarters to place the remaining coffins outside the front doors of the station. The Colorado Springs City Council informally selected new members to a Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, a group formed following calls for police reform. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)